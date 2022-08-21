Alia Bhatt To Add 'Kapoor' To Her Surname? Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are promoting their upcoming and much-anticipated movie of the year Brahmastra. This will be the first time that Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space. Recently, the actress enthralled her fans when she stated that she will soon change her name officially to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor on her passport. For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year in Mumbai. The ceremony was a private event, and only included close family members and friends.

In conversation with Mid-Day, Alia revealed that she will soon change her official name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor on documents. However, her screen name will remain Alia Bhatt.

Talking to the portal, regarding changing the name, the actress said “I am happy to do it.” The actress further said that she has been thinking to make the changes for quite some time now. However, due to her busy schedule, Alia couldn't get the time to do it.

“We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are travelling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out,” Alia said as quoted by the portal.

Meanwhile, last month, Ranbir and Alia gave the good news to their fans by sharing the news of their pregnancy. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the news. Ranbir and Alia are expecting their first child.

Sharing the post, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

Recently, Alia was in the UK as she was shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot.

Apart from that, the couple also returned from Italy for their mini-vacation where they celebrated their babymoon. Alia revealed how Ranbir is taking care of her during the pregnancy.

Talking to Prabhat Khabar, Alia said, “He has always take good care of me. Now, he is even more careful. If you want to ask whether he massages my feet, he does not. But he does many things to make me feel special. Now, he does more of that.”

Meanwhile, on Alia's work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of Brahmastra. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film will hit the big screens on September 9. Besides Brahmastra, Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.