New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has tested positive for coronavirus. She confirmed the news with a post on her Instagram Stories where she wrote that she has isolated herself and will be under home quarantine. This comes days after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19.

"Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Just days ago, actor Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 and the news was confirmed by his mother Neetu Kapoor. "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," she had written on Instagram.

The Kapoor family had planned a birthday party for Alia, who was born on March 15. However, the party had to be called off after her beau Ranbir tested positive for coronavirus.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of Alia Bhatt-starrer upcoming period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, had also tested positive for coronavirus on March 15.

Several celebs of the showbiz industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have already fallen prey to the deadly virus.

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', in which Alia plays the lead role of Gangubai - a madam of Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura. The film is facing legal trouble as Babu Rawji Shah, one of the four children adopted by Gangubai, filed a criminal defamation case against the actress and director.

Alia and Bhansali have been summoned by the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai where they will have to present themselves on May 21.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta