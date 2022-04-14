Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are married! Alia Bhatt herself posted a series of pictures as she steals a kiss from her husband and announces her marriage to the world. The newly married couple shine bright in their wedding outfits.

Alia Bhatt wore a white and gold Sabyasachi Saree and adorned it with Mathapatti and beautiful smile on the other hand Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome in his white and gold sherwani. The newly married couple looked happy and much in love.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, April 14, Alia announced her marriage and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

She added, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love,Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️"

Soon after Alia posted her wedding pictures, congratulatory comments started flooding her Instagram as fans and celebs expressed their happiness. Mouni Roy, Gauhar Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Neha Dhupia every one wished the couple a happy life ahead.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their first appearance as husband and wife soon after the wedding. They got out of their house and waved and posed for fans. See picture:

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot today in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place at the groom's Bandra residence in the presence of family members and close friends. Among those who came in were Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor.

From Alia's side, parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen were spotted. Industry friends Ayan Mukerji, director Karan Johar, industrialist Akash Ambani, and wife Shlok Ambani were also in attendance.

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and Mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday. Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Posted By: Ashita Singh