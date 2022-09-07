Alia Bhatt Snuggles With Her Furry Friend 'Edward' In Latest Insta Post | See Here

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt is radiating a pregnancy glow. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The movie is a highly-anticipated film and will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Recently, the actress shared an adorable picture with her pet cat Edwards and needless to say the picture won hearts online.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a picture where she can be seen in an ethenic dress where she is wearing a dark green Anarkali suit along with a blue dupatta. For her hair, the actress opted a tight bun and wore a gajra to complete her look. However, what stole the attention was Alia's pet Edward in the picture.

While giving a side pose, Alia can be seen holding her cat in her arms, and both of them looked absolutely adorable.

Alia ditched the caption part and just shared the pictures on her Instagram stories.

Take a look here:

Apart from Alia, even her sister Shaheen also shared pictures with her pet cat Edward. Even during the wedding, Alia posted a picture where she called Edward as the 'Cat of honour'.

Meanwhile, Alia, Ranbir-starrer 'Brahmastra' is set to hit the big screens on September 9. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year.

Ayan along with Ranbir and Alia, are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting the film. Now and then, Alia and Ranbir are often spotted together at promotional events for the movie.

Alia recently donned a bold pink color sharara, and on its back, the actress proudly flaunted 'baby on board. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are expecting their first child.

Talking about Alia's work front, the actress will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Apart from that Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stones.