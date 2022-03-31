New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently made her Telugu film industry debut with RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt. The movie stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, while it also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo. Recently, Alia had unfollowed RRR's director, SS Rajamouli, on Instagram. Because of this, there were rumours that Alia Bhatt isn't quite happy with the brief screen space she has been allotted in the final cut of 'RRR'. However, the actress has now given clarification about being upset with Rajamouli.

Alia posted an Instagram story to clarify the rumours. She wrote, “In today’s randomness I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered. I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan- I loved every single thing about my experience on this film."

She further added, “The only reason I’m bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide." Now, Alia Bhatt has followed SS Rajamouli again on Instagram.

Her film Gangubai Kathiawadi collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. She has also wrapped up the shoot of her most awaited film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and Darlings opposite Vijay Varma in her kitty. Recently, Alia also announced her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav