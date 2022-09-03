Alia Bhatt Shows Off Her Customized 'Baby On Board' Pink Dress At Brahmastra Event | Watch

Brahmastra team has left no stone unturned to promote their film across the country. The excitement among the audience has increased as the release date of the film is coming closer. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Karan Johar were in Hyderabad with SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR for the Brahmastra pre-release event. Alia looks absolutely gorgeous in a pink salwar suit and flaunted the customised 'Baby on Board' written on it.

The suit also had 'love' written all over it. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir's co-star Nagarjuna gave his blessings to their baby. He said, "We wish, you have a beautiful child, who is bigger than both of you".

Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji earlier expressed his excitement and nervousness as the release date of Brahmastra is coming closer. Sharing a new clip from the film, he wrote, "10 DAYS TO GO".

He added, "Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases. All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me… But from September 9th - it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World!".

Talking about Brahmastra's latest song 'Dance Ka Bhoot', Ayan wrote, "Our Third SongAnd… our Biggest in terms of ambition and scale! Delayed twice because of the Pandemic but eventually shot with stubborn patience so we could achieve the Vision we wanted for it !"

"In the movie, our Shiva celebrates Dussehra in DKB (as we call this Song internally), and the Song celebrates Shiva’s Spirit at the beginning of his journey in Brahmāstra… … who at this stage is inspired very much by the Bholenath aspect of Lord Shiva’s grand personality - innocent, fun loving, easy to please and celebrating life through… Dance," he added.

Brahmastra is a trilogy and is a part of the cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan will do a cameo in the film. Fans have also speculated that Deepika Padukone will also do a cameo in the film. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.