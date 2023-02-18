Alia Bhatt Showers Praises For Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Says ‘I Really Admire Women Who Can…'

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented and renowned actresses in the industry. Completing a decade in the entertainment world, the actress has given excellent blockbusters in her career, soaring high with films in her kitty.

The Bollywood star has entered her post-maternity phase and thus took a break from her back-to-back commitments. Giving equal importance to her family and work, the actress has always been very vocal and upfront about her commitments and recently praised her friends and competitors Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Some of the big names in the Bollywood industry, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt gave an interview to SheThePeopleTV, where she openly hailed the two actresses for being courageous and having a sheer knowledge about their business and the industry.

Alia Bhatt said, "While I'm here talking about other women entrepreneurs, I would like to give major shoutouts to my contemporaries. Like, somebody like Deepika, who started her skincare brand 82 East with some lovely products that I've tried."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

She further said, "Another friend of mine, Katrina, has her makeup brand - Kay Beauty. Again, done so well in the market of makeup, and done extremely well for herself."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Beauty By Katrina (@kaybykatrina)

She continued and said, "I admire women who can come out there and as I said, put their mouth is, believe in a certain brand and back it, and do all that they can, to push it and promote it. Even like women producers, for example, women directors - I will continue to support them.

While concluding she said, "Not because they are women. Only because I admire the courage and I admire who can stand out and say this is something that I will do myself."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Alia Bhatt will be soon returning on the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, and also features Ranveer Singh in the lead.

She will also be starting the shooting of 'Jee Le Zara' helmed by Farhan Akhtar featuring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra alongside her.