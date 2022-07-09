Alia Bhatt Showers Love On Co-Star Gal Gadot As She Wraps Up Filming ‘Heart Of Stone’

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart Of Stone' and she has also wrapped up shooting for the film. The actress took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude to her co-star Gal Gadot and the director Tom Harper. She also shared some adorable pictures with Gal Gadot and the crew members.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy".

In the first, Alia can be seen hugging Gal as they pose for a selfie together. Then, Alia can be seen filming her scene in the second picture. Gal Gadot commented, "We miss you already", with a heart emoticon. Alia's mother Soni Razdan is all hearts for these pictures.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot also showered her love for Alia Bhatt on social media and shared a selfie with her on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Show some love to my girl @aliaabhatt who wrapped on #HeartOfStone today. Such an amazing talent and such a great great person". Alia reposted the picture and wrote, "Thank you for being sooo wonderful!!!".

Alia Bhatt started shooting for the film in May 2022 and expressed her nervousness on social media. She wrote, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk".

Meanwhile, some pictures of Alia from the sets of Heart Of Stone also went viral on social media. In the pictures, she can be seen filming her scenes with Gal Gadot.

Heart of Stone will release on Netflix. On the work front, Alia Bhatt will star in Netflix film Darlings, along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. She will be seen in Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor. She will star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be directed by Karan Johar.