Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics From 2022: First Fitting For Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor To First Workout Post Baby Raha | Watch

It has been an overwhelmingly special year for Alia Bhatt. The actor, who gave 4 blockbuster hits in 2022, also got married to her longtime partner Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. And just weeks before 2022 ending, the ‘Darlings’ star gave birth to her daughter, Raha.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt shared a special reel with her fans. In the video montage were all the pictures of the ‘Brahmastra’ star that she never posted on social media. “pics that never made it to the gram.”

Take a look at the video posted by Alia Bhatt here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen celebrating her 29th birthday in Maldives. The actor also shared a picture from her first fitting for wedding with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Another picture had ‘walk for two’ written over it.

The video shared by Alia Bhatt also included pictures from her Diwali 2022 celebrations, her time on the sets of her Hollywood debut film ‘Heart Of Stone’, and her first day of working out post the birth of her daughter Raha.

Alia Bhatt delivered 4 back to back blockbuster films this year, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and her maiden production venture, Netflix’ Darlings.

The actor got married this year to Ranbir Kapoor, whom she dated for over 5 years. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony in April this year. In November, Alia gave birth to their first child, a daughter.

To announce their daughter’s name, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a special picture of her family. Along with a FC Barcelona jersey, Alia described the meaning of her daughter Raha’s name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

“The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️ Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun,” read Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post.