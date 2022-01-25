New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt is one of the most adorable and talented actresses of Bollywood. An avid social media user, she never disappoints her fans whenever she drops a post. However, today they are a little disappointed as it neither featured Alia nor her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Yes, recently, she dropped a video on her social media handle flaunting her photography skills from her recent New Year getaway.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped a time-lapse video where she recorded the sunrise and backed it with When Chai Met Toast's Joy of Little Things. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "rise and shine with my very shaky time-lapse video".

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Soon after she shared the post, fans hoped to see, either Alia or Ranbir the frame, but to their disappointment, it was only the sunrise. One of the users wrote, "I thought Ranbir will show up suddenly", and another wrote, "Show your face too chupi rustom". Another user wrote, "Can we really expect you to see your or rk's face??"

Alia's Instagram posts are a treat to all her fans as apart from her sometimes it also features Ranbir Kapoor. They are one of the cutest and most loved couples of B-town, from long their fans are waiting to see them together as 'bride and groom'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated film Brahmastra. Last year in December, the motion poster of the film was launched and confirmed the release date. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Apart from this, the actress has several other big-budget films scheduled to release this year, namely RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, her first film as a Producer.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv