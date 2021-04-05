Alia Bhatt has several lined up projects. She will be seen in RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhramastra, among others. Check out her picture inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Alia Bhatt never fails to keep her fans updated about her daily life. The Raazi actress recently tested positive for coronavirus and is in-home quarantine. Sharing the update about her home quarantine, Alia shared a picture on Instagram in which she was lying on the bed with her soft toy.

She shared the beautiful selfie with the caption, that read, "one day at a time." In the picture, she was flaunting her bare face and her skin was looking radiant.

As soon as she shared the picture, her friends from the film fraternity flooded the comment section in which they wished for her speedy recovery. Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also dropped a comment, that reads, "one call at a time." From this comment, it looks like the actress has been on a constant call with her BFF.

Actress Dia Mirza also commented on her picture in which she wrote, "get well soooooon."

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a comment, that reads, "cuteness" with heart emoji.

Actor Vijay Varma also dropped a comment on Alia's picture, that reads, "Get well soon♥️ Also.. Watch ok computer."

In just a few minutes of sharing the picture on Instagram, the photo had garnered 522,998 likes, at the time of writing this article.

Last week, Alia tested positive for coronavirus and shared the post on her Instagram, that read, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has several lined up projects. She will be seen in RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhramastra, among others. In the film, Bhramastra, she will share the screen space with her beau Ranbir Kapoor.

