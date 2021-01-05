Recently, Deepika Padukone deleted all her posts from Instagram and she started a new chapter in her social media life as she posted a video message for her fans about her new social media venture.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has turned 35 today and recently the diva was on a trip to Ranthambore with her husband Ranveer Singh and friends Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The Highway actress has wished Deepika Padukone in the most heartfelt way, and taking to Instagram she posted a monochrome picture of Deepika and captioned it with heartwarming words.

The caption read as, "Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here's to many many more random adventures together....Love you!!!"

From the caption, it is clear that Alia and Deepika share a good bond together and are very close to each other. While the post also indicates that their recent trip was none less than a blast and this is the reason why Alia is looking forward to many more adventurous trips with DP.

Recently, Deepika deleted all her posts from Instagram and she started a new chapter in her social media life as she posted a video message for her fans about her new social media venture.

Alia and Deepika's recent trip was a full-on blast and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan along with Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor also tagged along for the fun trip.

Earlier, Alia and Deepika had also made their entry in Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, where they spoke about their relationship with Ranveer and Ranbir.

Talking about the work, Alia will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. On the other hand, Deepika is busy with Shakun Batra's next. It is reported that the film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma