New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of the release of the first look of Alia Bhatt's character Sita from the film RRR, the Raazi actress has shared a glimpse of her look, and you just can't miss it. The first look poster of RRR will be out on Alia Bhatt's birthday, on March 15 at 11 am.

In the silhouette image, it is seen that Alia is donning an orange saree and her hair is tied in a low messy bun. From the picture, it looks like she is worshipping Lord Rama. Sharing the glimpse of her look, she captioned it as, "Coming tomorrow #RRR."

Have a look at the silhouette image of Alia Bhatt's Sita look from RRR:

The official Instagram page of the RRR movie shared the same poster with the caption that read, "Sita’s wait for Ramaraju might be long. But your wait to meet her is almost over! Unveiling @aliaabhatt as #Sita tomorrow at 11 AM. #RRRMovie #RRR."

Earlier, the official account of RRR Movie shared the poster that read, "Alia Bhatt as Sita, First look on March 15 at 11 AM." The caption of the post read, "Meet our #Sita in all her glory. First look of @Aliaa08 will be revealed on March 15, 11 AM. #RRRMovie #RRR."

In the film RRR, Alia will be starred opposite Ram Charan, who will play the role of Sitaramraju and N.T. Rama Rao Jr, who will play the role of Komaram Bheem. The film will showcase the story of India's freedom struggle and it will be spiced up with a mythological drama in it.

On the work front, Alia has several films in her kitty including Bhramastra, in which she will share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2021.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma