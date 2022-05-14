New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Whenever Alia Bhatt decides to share a picture or video, it is surely a treat to the eyes of all fans. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is a social media queen and rules millions of hearts. Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor completed one month of their marriage, and on the special occasion, the actress shared a bunch of mushy pictures with Ranbir, and fans cannot stop gushing about it.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen