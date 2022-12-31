Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Picture Of Daughter Raha's Customised Bedding Set | See Here

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood after welcoming their daughter Raha. Alia has taken a short break from her work to focus on her daughter. However, she is still active on social media and gives updates about her personal and professional life to her fans. Recently, Alia posted a picture of a customised bedding set on Instagram.

The bedding set has 'Raha' written on it.

Alia recently talked about raising her daughter in the public eye. Speaking to Marie Claire Magazine, she said that she is a 'little concerned about 'bringing up a child in the public eye'.

“I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about," she said while speaking to Marie Claire.

Announcing her daughter's name, Alia wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss."

She added, "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The movie is directed by Karan Johar. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' as well.