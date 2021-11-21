New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to tie the knot today (November 21). The couple celebrated their pre-wedding functions and among them was the sangeet ceremony which took place on Saturday evening. It was a grand affair that included popular B-town celebrities.

Both bride and groom posed for pictures as the photographers gathered outside the venue. In the picture, Anushka can be seen wearing a gorgeous red saree with sequins all over while Aditya chose a black outfit with silver embellishments in it.

Popular celebrity faces such as Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, her son Abhimanyu Dassani, Anu Malik, Gulshan Grover, and Krystle D'souza were seen attending the sangeet function.

While Alia Bhatt was seen in a stunning yellow lehenga, Raveena opted for a colourful one and posed for the paparazzi. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan entered the party in a white and orange lengha.

On Friday, Anushka and Aditya hosted mehndi function, and it was attended by Vani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Krystle D'Souza, and Athiya Shetty, among others. Photos and videos of the event showed Alia and other celebrities dancing on the stage dressed in ethnic outfits.

While talking about Anushka's work front then the actress appeared in films such as Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, whereas Aditya has starred in Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2, and Indoo Ki Jawaani. Aditya proposed his lady love in Paris in October 2019, and the duo is set to get married today.

