New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's very rare for Alia to step out and not get papped. The same happened this time too when the actress stepped out in town. But this time what caught everyone's attention was that she got spotted in an auto rickshaw! Yes, you read that right, Alia took an auto as she was snapped arriving at the Versova Jetty in Mumbai.

She was seen wearing a white top and a pair of blue ripped denims. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress was accompanied by her staff who were walking with her. The video and pictures of the same found their way to the internet.

The glimpses were shared on social media pages by paparazzi handles and fan accounts

As soon as fans came across the pictures and the clip, they were left surprised that how come a celebrity took an auto rickshaw for work. One user wrote, "Kya publicity stunt hai.." Meanwhile, some fans didn't think it was anything to be surprised about. One said, "Why to highlight this she is travelling in an auto? Anyone can travel in an auto no matter who is. It’s not a big deal"

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia Bhatt will be featuring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which is on the verge of releasing soon. Apart from that, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's Brahmastra that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in leads.

The actress is also starring in SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer film RRR. Meanwhile, Alia is soon to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's recently announced 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal