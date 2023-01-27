Alia Bhatt Reviews 'Pathaan' As Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Breaks Box Office Records: 'Love Always Wins'

Pathaan has created a storm at the box office and has been breaking several records as well. The box office numbers of Pathaan show the love showered by the audience to the film. Apart from the audience, several film stars have showered love on Pathaan as well and Alia Bhatt has joined that list too. The Darlings star took to social media and praised the film.

Alia wrote, "Because LOVE always wins. What a blast!!!"

Talking about Pathaan's box office numbers, the movie collected Rs 100 crores worldwide on the opening day. According to a report by Box Office India, Pathaan earned an estimated Rs 67 crore in India and another Rs 36.7 crore globally on its opening day which totals Rs 103 crore.

Pathaan will reportedly return for a sequel. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. Moreover, Salman Khan also had a cameo role in the film in which he reprised his role from the Tiger franchise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in April 2023. The movie will clash with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' at the box office.

She will make her Hollywood debut in the film 'Heart Of Stone', which will release on Netflix. Apart from Alia, the movie also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead role. Heart of Stone will release on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

Moreover, she will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The star cast will start shooting for the film in 2023.