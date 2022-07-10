Alia Bhatt Returns To Mumbai After Completing 'Heart Of Stone' Shoot, Hugs Ranbir Kapoor | Watch

Alia Bhatt recently surprised all her fans by announcing her pregnancy. After the announcement, wishes started pouring in for the actress and she also expressed her gratitude to her fans for their good wishes. She was in London recently and wrapped up shooting for her Hollywood debut. At the Mumbai airport, paps congratulated Alia on her pregnancy and Ranbir Kapoor was also seen waiting in the car for her.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Alia gets excited after seeing Ranbir waiting for her inside the car. Their car was surrounded by the paps.

Alia also hugged Ranbir after seeing him. Fans are calling them 'couple goals' and are happy to see them together.

Meanwhile, Alia wrapped up shooting for her Hollywood debut film and shared pictures with her co-star Gal Gadot. She wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy".

Gal Gadot commented, "We miss you already", with a heart emoticon. Her co-star Jamie Dornan also commented, "Sorry I wasn’t there for your last day. Had sooo much fun working with you! Good luck with (baby)! And see you for promotion!" Meanwhile, Gal Gadot also showered her love for Alia Bhatt on social media and shared a selfie with her on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Show some love to my girl @aliaabhatt who wrapped on #HeartOfStone today. Such an amazing talent and such a great great person".

Heart of Stone will release on Netflix. Apart from Heart of Stone, Alia has a bunch of films lined up. She will star in Netflix film Darlings, along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. She will be seen in the much-awaited film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be directed by Karan Johar. She will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.