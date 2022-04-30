New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been two years since the film industry lost the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. The actor passed away in 2020 after his battle with cancer. On his death anniversary, Alia Bhatt shared a throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Alia wrote, "always and forever".

Take a look at Alia's Instagram story:

On April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a private ceremony, which took place at Ranbir's house - Vastu. Sharing her wedding pictures, Alia wrote in the caption, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor. It will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. She will also star in Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa. She is currently shooting for her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will star Ranveer Singh as well. This is the second time that Alia will collaborate with Ranveer Singh as they previously worked together in Gully Boy. The movie is Karan Johar's comeback as a director. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on February 10, 2023. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav