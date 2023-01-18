Alia Bhatt ‘Relates’ With Women Losing Weight Post Pregnancy; Says ‘You Have To Look Appealing Because..’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl Raha Kapoor with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in November last year. Alia Bhatt is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood as she always maintains a proper diet while giving fitness goals to her fans.

Recently, in an interview, Alia Bhatt spoke about 'women struggling with their new appearances post pregnancy', where the actor also talked about how she can now relate to all the new mothers wanting to stay fit after delivery. Shedding weight right after her delivery, she had to do so to 'look appealing' and films 'are a visual medium,' where looking fit is necessary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt gave birth to Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022, where in an interview she admitted to loving food and openly spoke about the pressure women face 'even before pregnancy' and talked about the pressure created by social media.

In an interview with ETimes, she said, "I really want to talk about this. A lot of women struggle with their new appearance post-pregnancy. They tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves to get back to looking a certain way."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia further added, "Everyone wants to lose weight and I can relate to that. I love food, I love to eat and I had to lose weight because films are a visual medium and you need to look healthy. You have to look appealing."

She also said, "In today's age, with every picture appearing on social media, girls even before pregnancy are constantly worried about how they look. Women should take a moment to appreciate their bodies."

Alia Bhatt further spoke about all the new moms to keep their bodies 'safe' and 'healthy' and added, "not to become thin or make her waist look smaller'. She said, "It's not just about getting back in shape, but building your immunity, and then, everything will follow."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She continued, "Now when I work out, I don't do it to become thin or make my waist look smaller. I do it to be healthy. The idea is to be fit and not starve yourself by following some unhealthy diet. I made a decision to never be hard on myself even if there's extra bloating or chubbiness here and there. I am going to celebrate it. I won't torture myself..."

In the same interview, Alia also dished out some wellness tips for the new moms and asked them to eat healthy and fresh vegetables, intake tons of proteins, do yoga, go for a walk, and maintain a proper healthy diet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Singh are often spotted with Raha in her stroller taking her for a walk, where Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined them.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for five years and tied the knot in April 2022. After two months the duo announced their pregnancy, where on November 6, 2022, Alia Bhatt gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Raha.

Talking about her work front, the actress was last seen in Ayan Mukerjee's 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She will soon be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.'