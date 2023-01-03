Alia Bhatt Reacts To BFI Curator's 'Should Be Nominated For Oscars, BAFTA For Best Actress' Praise For Her

Alia Bhatt conveyed her gratitude and love to Robin Baker, head curator of the British Film Institute, after his proposal that she ought to be assigned at the British Academy Film Awards and Oscars for her part in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The period drama, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released in India on February 25, 2022. Sanjay has been campaigning for the Hindi film during this awards season in London, England and Los Angeles, California.

Talking about the film, Robin, wrote on Instagram, "If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy (I'm not), this year I would be voting for Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for her performance in GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India, 2022).

"She plays a prostitute turned underworld brothel madam turned campaigner for s*x workers' rights, and the joy of her performance is how she grows as her character develops." Although he is not a member of either film academy, Robin urged voters to consider Alia and nominate her.

"The film is big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational. There's the additional pleasure of the film's classic Hindi cinema references - from Gangubai's love of Dev Anand to scenes of cinema-going in the 50s and 60s to the numerous film posters lining the streets around Bombay's red-light district. If you haven't seen it (especially BAFTA and Academy Award-voting friends), please head to Netflix ASAP." Alia re-shared Robin's post with a series of white heart emojis.

Fans concurred with Robin as they added red heart and fire emojis below his post. One fan even wrote, "She is the best among all the Nepo babies of Bollywood. Everything about her is perfect. The best thing that came out of nepotism, others need to learn from her. The acting, the grace she is everyone's favourite for a reason."

The 76th BAFTAs will be declared on January 19 and the ceremonies will take place on February 9 in London. The 95th Academy Awards will be unveiled on January 24, and the event will occur on March 12.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, also featuring Ajay Devgn in a short role, was first premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival before its release in India.

Alia, who got married to Ranbir Kapoor last year and gave birth to their first child, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.