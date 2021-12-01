New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Watching Bollywood stars perform at Indian weddings is a sight to behold for many fans. Recently, one such spectacle was witnessed by the people of Delhi when actors like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon grooved on their songs at a wedding in the national capital. Videos of the same have gone viral on social media and fans are going gaga over them, sharing these clips on Instagram.

In one such clip, actress Alia Bhatt can be seen dancing on the popular songs 'Tamma Tamma' from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania and 'Kar Gayi Chul' from the movie Kapoor & Sons. The actress is wearing a purple colour dress.

In another clip, actor Ranveer Singh can be seen dancing to several of his songs in different outfits. The Bajirao Mastani actor also beat a large drum and danced to Malhari in the video. Not just this, Ranveer also performed the 'Apna Time Aayega' rap from film Gully Boy and 'Aankh Marey' from Simmba, at the event.

Kriti, Kiara, and Nora Fatehi's performance

The stage was set on fire by several other actors as well. Kabir Singh's actress Kiara Advani danced to several songs including 'Raataan Lambiyan' from Shershaah while Kriti Sanon grooved to 'Coca Cola' from Luka Chuppi. She was wearing a full-sleeved white sheer top paired with shimmery pants. Further, the sizzling Nora Fatehi danced on the super hit song 'O Saki Saki'. She was wearing a white outfit. One of the clips also featured filmmaker Karan Johar.

The wedding also had other performers like the famous singer AP Dhillon who also performed at the event.

Also, let us tell you that Alia and Ranveer are going to be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They are currently in Delhi for the film's shooting.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha