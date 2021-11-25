New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Gully boy actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were spotted at music sensation AP Dhillon's concert in Gurgaon on Wednesday. Rapper, singer, and songwriter AP Dhillon’s song ‘Brown Munde’ is a famous hit among Indians, and this was his first tour in the country. Both the actors took a break from the shooting of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and were seen grooving to Dhillon’s songs as he plays to a packed crowd.

Well, it looks like that the concert has given a much-needed break to the actors from their hectic schedule. Several videos went viral over social media, where Alia and Ranveer were seen enjoying the concert. In some videos, Alia can also be seen interacting with a fan, wherein the fan and Alia are seen having a conversation about how they met earlier, and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress says, “I remember your face." These videos are winning million hearts on the internet.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

While talking about Rock aur Rani ki Prem Khani, then the movie is a Dharma Productions film that commenced its shooting in the month of August. The movie will be helmed by Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is one of the ADs in the project.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also features veterans actors such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Meanwhile, on Ranveer Singh's work front, the heartthrob actor is hosting a TV show called The Big Picture. Apart from this, he will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s 83, wherein he will play the role of the former cricket captain Kapil Dev. Alia Bhatt’s list of upcoming movies includes RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Brahmastra, in which she co-stars with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen