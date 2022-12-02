Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha Gets Cute Customised Animal Blanket; See Pics Here

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been constantly showering their little one with love and presents!

However, if you assumed that the shirt with their daughter's title was extraordinary enough, hold up until you see what present the new parents have given her prior to Christmas.

On Friday, Alia took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the custom-made quilts for her, husband Ranbir and their daughter Raha.

The quilts featured beautiful illustrations of animals, infinity motifs and hand-sewn names, making it both heart-warming and adorable!

After an intimate yet grand nuptials in April, Alia and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl on November 6.

Ever since, the Bollywood couple and their daughter have been grabbing headlines.

Last week, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had revealed the name of her daughter through a stunning yet blurry photo, with the words, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!"

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's new movie Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Moreover, the Bollywood belle will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone starring Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was last seen in the Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which was a smash hit. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and will also feature in an untitled Luv Ranjan project, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.