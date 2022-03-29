New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally...It's a wrap for Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On Tuesday, March 29, Brahmastra director Ayan wrapped the shoot of Part one of the Shiva trilogy which started not 1 or 2 but 5 years ago. The film will hit the silver screens on September 9 this year.

Taking to his Instagram, Ayan shared a picture of himself with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and expressed his feelings after shooting the last part of the film in Banaras and wrote, "And finally… It’s a Wrap!💥5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!!."

"Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings 🙏 Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead! 09.09.2022 - Here we come !," Ayan concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Meanwhile, actress Alia Bhatt also posted a series of photos and videos with beau Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji and wrote, "We started shooting in 2018. And now finally .. The filming of Brahmastra (Part One) comes to an end !! I’ve been wanting to say this for such a long time.. ITS A WRAP!!!!!!!! See you at the cinemas. 09.09.2022."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

About Brahmastra: Brahmastra is part one of the Shiva Trilogy that is directed by Ayan Mukerji and it features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film's shooting was slated to end in the year 2019 but got delayed due to the Pandemic. Last December, the team released the motion poster to introduce Ranbir’s character from the movie. Brahmastra is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Posted By: Ashita Singh