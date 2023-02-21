OPEN IN APP

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Win Best Actor At Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023; See Complete List Of Winners

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023: The first award night of the year took place on Monday night in Mumbai, with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan taking home the top honors.

By Aanchal Sharma
Updated: Tue, 21 Feb 2023 08:38 AM (IST)
alia-bhatt-ranbir-kapoor-varun-dhawan-win-best-actor-dadasaheb-phalke-international-film-festival-awards-2023-see-complete-list-of-winners

The first award night of this year, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 were held in Mumbai on Monday night. Taking home the top honors, Alia Bhatt won the award for best actor for her titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. 

Ranbir Kapoor won the award for best actor for his role in Ayan Mukerjee’s fantasy action film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The actor was not present at the venue to collect his award, due to which wife Alia Bhatt accepted the award on his behalf.

Anupam Kher, who won the award for Most Versatile actor, took to his social media account to thank the jury. “Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeInternationalFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences who have loved me for the last 38 years. I will continue to dream and work hard. Also proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward. Jai Ho!” wrote the actor via his Twitter account.

Take a look at the complete list of winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023:

Best Film

The Kashmir Files

Film Of The Year 

RRR

Best Actor

Ranbir Kapoor (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Actress

Alia Bhatt (Gangubhai Khatiawadi)

Critics Best Actor

Varun Dhawan (Bhediya)

Critics Best Actress

Vidya Balan (Jalsa)

Best Director

R Balki (Chup)

Best Cinematographer

PS Vinod (Vikram Vedha)

Most Promising Actor

Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Manish Paul (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Sachet Tandon (Maiyya Mainu – Jersey)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Neeti Mohan (Meri Jaan – Gangubhai Khatiawadi)

Best Web Series

Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness (Hindi)

Most Versatile Actor

Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Television Series Of The Year

Anupamaa

Best Actor In A Television Series

Zain Imam for Fanaa (Ishq Mein Marjawaan)

Best Actress In A Television Series

Tejasswi Prakash (Naagin)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry

Rekha

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry

Hariharan

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.