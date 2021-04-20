Both Alia and Ranbir contracted the COVID-19 infection this year and grabbed the headlines. However, now both are doing fine and were tested negative. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in a holiday mood and have recently flown for Maldives to enjoy a vacay together. But seems this didn't go down well with the fans and they trolled the couple brutally for heading out for a vacation during COVID-19's global pandemic. Yes, recently, the duo were spotted at the Mumbai airport and the pictures of them entering inside went viral.

Alia was snapped in a white coordinate set with yellow bustier, while her beau Ranbir looked dapper in white Tshirt and blue jeans. The two were snapped together leaving for Maldives.

As soon as their pictures caught everyone's eyes, people started commenting and trolling the celebrity couple for stepping out in such tough times and being a bad influence on people. One user wrote, "Looks like running away is better than using "Influence" for own country's citizens... JANTA SABH YAAD RAKHEGI", while another one said, "Highest degree of illiteracy. What fine examples these stars are setting!!!! *slowclaps*"

For the unversed, both Alia and Ranbir contracted the COVID-19 infection this year and grabbed the headlines. However, now both are doing fine and were tested negative.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, both Ranbir and Alia are set to feature in their much awaited film Brahmastra which is expected to release by the end of this year. Although the film's release was scheduled earlier but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the date was pushed further. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Apart from that, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which is based on a true story of Mumbai's Kamathipura area's madam Gangubai. The actress will also be featured in South film Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir, he will be seen in YRF's Shamshera and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta