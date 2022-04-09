New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After several speculations, finally the news of the much-anticipated B-town wedding, Ranbir and Alia's wedding date has been revealed. Alia and Ranbir are dating for quite some time now and are all set to promise forever to each other. During an interview, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt revealed the couple's wedding date.

In an interview with India Today, Alia's uncle Robin, who is Mahesh Bhatt's half-brother has disclosed that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14. Alia's Mehndi ceremony will take place on April 13, and the marriage ceremony will be held at Ranbir's Bandra home, Vastu. Robin Bhatt is a writer. He confirmed the wedding dates to India Today.

Back on Friday, when Ranbir's mom Neetu Singh Kapoor was spotted and asked by the paparazzi about the wedding date of the couple, the veteran actor replied to them by saying “bhagwan jane (god knows).”

During an interview with Indian Express, when Neetu was asked about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as a couple on the eve of marriage, Neetu Singh said she loves both of them and they complete each other.

“I just love both of them, and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well,” Neetu was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

According to a report in India Today, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Zoya Akhtar are invited to the wedding. Varun Dhawan and his brother Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukherjee, designer Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranja, and Manish Malhotra have also received the invitation.

Ranbir Kapoor's cousins including, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan will also be attending the wedding.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the big screens on September 9 this year.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen