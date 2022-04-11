New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's Finally Happening! Yes, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married this month. Earlier, there were only rumours and all kinds of speculations made about 'Ralia's' marriage but now it is becoming real as the days are passing by. On Sunday, RK studios and Ranbir Kapoor's new under-construction house was decorated and today we have brought you official and confirmed outfits of Bride-to-be and Groom-to-be!

Love birds Ranbir and Alia will be Sabyasachi bride and groom and we have proof. On Monday afternoon, a car was spotted arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house in Mumbai. As per the video, the vehicle was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits of the bride and groom.

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood will wear Sabya's outfit on thier big day and it is by far confirmed. Let us inform you that, many Bollywood celebrities from Virat Anushka, Deepika Ranveer, Katrina Vicky, Rajkummar Patralekha and others have adorned same designer's clothes for thier wedding day.

Meanwhile, preparations for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is in full swing. Yesterday, the Kapoor family's RK Studios has been illuminated with lights. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the gate was seen lit up. Also, Ranbir Kapoor's new under-construction home in Bandra had also been decked up with strings of lights. Several videos of the Krishna Raj bungalow, which is currently under construction, showed workers decorating the bungalow with LED string lights.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Alia's uncle Robin, who is Mahesh Bhatt's half-brother has disclosed that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14. Alia's Mehndi ceremony will take place on April 13, and the marriage ceremony will be held at Ranbir's Bandra home, Vastu.

As per other reports it was revealed that, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will have wedding ceremony full of friends and family. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Zoya Akhtar are invited to the wedding. Varun Dhawan and his brother Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerjee, designer Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, and Manish Malhotra have also received the invitation.

On the other hand, reportedly Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and other Kapoors including Tara Sutaria will also attend the hush-hush wedding of the Brahmastra actors.

Posted By: Ashita Singh