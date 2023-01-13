Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Together With Their Daughter For The First Time | See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha Kapoor’s first pictures are out. The Brahmastra stars welcomed Raha on November 6 last year. Ever since then, the Kapoors have kept their baby away from the spotlight.

However, the paparazzi were able to catch a glimpse of her on Friday, making this the infant's first public appearance.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

The star kid was spotted with her parents, maasi Shaheen Bhatt, and other family members earlier today. As a sign of respect for Alia and Ranbir's desire to keep the baby's identity a secret until she is a bit older, the paparazzi released images of the child but did not show her face. In the first picture, Raha is placed in a stroller while in the second, Alia was seen carrying her while getting out of the car.

Last weekend, Alia and Ranbir met with the paparazzi in Mumbai and requested them to conceal her face when they spot her. Viral Bhayani revealed that the couple had met them on Saturday and personally requested them to avoid clicking pictures of their little one.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in April 2023. The movie will clash with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' at the box office. Moreover, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will soon make her Hollywood debut with the film 'Heart Of Stone', which will release on Netflix in 2023.

On Ranbir Kapoor's work front, he will star in Animal and recently unveiled the first look from the film. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in a romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhuthi Main Makkaar', along with Shraddha Kapoor. He will share the screen with Shraddha for the first time.