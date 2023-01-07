Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Request Paparazzi Not To Click Raha Until Certain Age; Show Her Pics To Them

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a special meet-and-greet session with Mumbai's paparazzi on Saturday. During their interaction, the B-town couple also showed their baby Raha's picture to the paps and requested them to not photograph her until she is of a certain age.

A paparazzi account uploaded the video on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most sought after couples in the Bollywood industry. They were blessed by a beautiful daughter ‘Raha Kapoor’ last year. Today the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter. The couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

The post further read, "And most importantly, the couple has promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they’ll allow to click pictures of their little munchkin. Indeed a right and positive step taken by Ranbir and Alia."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in November. The couple announced her name with the Barcelona jersey with her name Raha on the back. Barcelona football club also shared their best wishes for baby Raha by reposting the same photo.

Alia credited Neetu Kapoor for coming up with the name Raha and explained its meaning in one of her Instagram posts. "Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

After dating each other for over 5 years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2023. They had a beautiful intimate wedding ceremony on their house balcony with their close friends and family.