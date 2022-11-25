Alia-Ranbir Name Their Baby Girl 'Raha'; Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Other B-Town Stars Give Their Blessings | See Here

ALIA Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday introduced their baby girl to the world. They have named their daughter 'Raha' which was chosen by her grandmother Neetu Kapoor. After the couple announced the name of their baby girl, Bollywood celebs started pouring their love and gave their blessing to Raha.

Announcing the name, Alia wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path. in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace and it also means happiness, freedom & bliss."

She added, "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Alia's family and friends expressed their excitement and are all hearts for the baby girl as well. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Raha Kapoor can I hold you. can’t wait."

Priyanka Chopra commented, "God bless Raha," with a heart eyes emoticon.

Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Akhtar and Dia Mirza, are all hearts for this post.

Recently, in an interview with Marie Claire Magazine, Alia expressed her concern about raising her daughter in the public eye.

“I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about," she said while speaking to Marie Claire.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Brahmastra. Alia will star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently shooting for his film 'Animal'.