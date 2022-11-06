Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Blessed With A Baby Girl

ALIA Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child on Sunday and has been blessed with a baby girl. The Darlings star reached the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday and her family members Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan also arrived after her.

The couple announced the news of their pregnancy in June 2022 through a social media post. Sharing the picture with Ranbir Kapoor, she wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt also expressed his excitement and joy ahead of the arrival of his first grandchild. He told Etimes, "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple dated for five years before getting married.

Alia Bhatt shared some beautiful pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram page to announce her wedding. In the caption, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."