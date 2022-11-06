Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Baby To Arrive Soon? Parents-To-Be Reach Mumbai Hospital

ALIA BHATT and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy in June this year through social media. Earlier, it was reported that the couple will welcome their baby in November end or December first week. Now, if an Instagram post from Bollywood paparazzo is to be believed, the couple arrived at HN Reliance Hospital, Girgaon on Sunday.

It was also reported that Alia's delivery date is around her sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday, which is November 28.

Alia Bhatt recently shared pictures from her baby shower and she can be seen enjoying the function with her family. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Just Love". Alia looked beautiful in a yellow ethnic suit and completed her look with a maangtika, necklace and earrings. She kept her makeup look simple and looked lovely with glowing skin.

She recently launched her maternity wear and announced the news on social media. "Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids. Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity wear. I don't think anyone will ask why :) But let me tell you anyway,” read Alia’s post.

She further added, “It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful.” “Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?” the star added.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April this year after dating for five years. The couple were recently seen together in Brahmastra, which became a huge success at the box office.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in the Hollywood film 'Heart Of Stone'. Whereas, Ranbir Kapoor will star in Animal, along with Rashmika Mandanna.