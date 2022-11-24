Raha: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Announce The Name Of Their Daughter With A Special Post

ALIA Bhatt took social media by storm as the new mom revealed the name of her baby daughter. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose to name their little girl 'Raha.' The actress also shared the meaning of her daughter's name, penning it in her caption.

The proud mommy explained her daughter's name with beautiful meanings as 'Raha' in its purest form means the divine path, in Swahili, she is Joy, in Sanskrit, she is a clan, in Bangla, she is rest, comfort, and relief, whereas, in Arabic 'Raha' means peace, happiness, freedom, and bliss.

The actress also quoted, "And true to her name, from the first moment we held her-we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Alia Bhatt also mentioned that her daughter's name was chosen by her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor. In the blurry photo, posted by Alia Bhatt, the duo can be seen turning back to the camera holding their baby together. The beautiful picture also accompanies the focus on a Barca jersey in the background, disclosing the baby's name as 'Raha.'

The Brahmastra couple tied the knot on April 14 this year, after dating for 5 years and in June the couple announced their pregnancy. Soon on November 6, the duo welcomed their baby daughter into their lives as the actress announced the arrival of their daughter via an Instagram post.

The actress wrote "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming Dharma film directed by Karan Johar, titled, 'Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh. Whereas, Ranbir Kapoor has also completed the shooting for his upcoming Luv-Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film opposite Shraddha Kapoor.