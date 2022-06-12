New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone' and there has been a lot of excitement about her other projects as well. The actress is in London these days filming her Hollywood film and she is joined by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Soni Razdan has shared a photo with her daughters on social media.

Sharing the photo, Soni wrote, "Hello There", with heart emoticons.

The trio can be seen sitting at a restaurant. Alia looks pretty in a black top and has tied her hair in a bun. Meanwhile, Alia's mother Soni Razdan looks beautiful in a leopard print shirt and Shaheen looks elegant in a blue denim jacket.

Recently, Alia also shared some pictures from London on social media. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "just give me my sunshine and I’ll be on my way".

Alia looked beautiful in this sunkissed picture and wore a yellow top with comfy pants. Arjun had a hilarious response to the post. He wrote, "Sunshine is in Mumbai shooting with Luv ranjan but".

She also shared some pictures with her friend and wrote, "Sometimes the greatest adventure is simply a conversation —— Amadeus Wolfe".

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was superhit at the box office. Apart from Heart of Stone, she will star in Brahmastra. The teaser of Brahmastra was released a few days ago and the character was introduced in the video. Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote, "In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours. TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH". The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Alia recently announced that her film Darling, starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah will release on Netflix. However, the release date has not been announced yet. In the caption, she wrote, "Hey, darlings. See you soons".

Alia Bhatt will also star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav