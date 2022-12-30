Alia Bhatt's Performance In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Gets Praised By Loki Star Sophia Di Martino, Here's How She Replied

Alia Bhatt has given the audience some of the best performances in 2022 and when Bollywood suffered from box office flops, Alia's film stood the test of time. From playing a mafia queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi to Isha in Brahmastra, Alia proved her versatility as an actor in 2022. Her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi has received praise from Marvel's Loki star Sophia Di Martino.

Praising Alia's performance, Sophia wrote, "Woahhh. What a turn ???? @aliabhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi."

To this, Alia replied, "This means so much from someone who is about to take over a whole Multiverse.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubhai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari in the lead role. The movie crossed Rs 250 mark at the box office and emerged as a hit. The movie is now streaming on Netflix and was also one of the most popular non-English films trending worldwide.

Alia, who is the new mom in town, talked about raising her child in the public eye. Speaking to Marie Claire Magazine, Alia said that she is a 'little concerned about 'bringing up a child in the public eye'.

“I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about," she said while speaking to Marie Claire.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, along with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The movie is directed by Karan Johar. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' as well.