Alia Bhatt Pens A Sweet Note For 'Soon To Be Dadi Maa' Neetu Kapoor On Her B'day | See Here

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shares a close bond with her mother-in-law and actress Neetu Kapoor and they can be often seen cheering for each other's achievements on social media. Now, on the occasion of Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, Alia has penned a very sweet note on Instagram and also shared an unseen picture from her Haldi ceremony.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the most beautiful soul..my mother-in-law/friend/soon to be dadi maaaa...love you so so much!!!"

The picture is from Alia's Haldi ceremony. Both Neetu Kapoor and Alia can be seen in the yellow suit. Alia Bhatt recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram and wishes started pouring in for all the family members. Announcing the news, Alia wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon".

Neetu Kapoor also shared an unseen picture of Alia and Ranbir after the pregnancy announcement. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "God bless", with heart emoticons.

On Koffee With Karan, Alia said that she enjoys how the Kapoor family does everything together. "Enter the Kapoor family where everybody does everything together. You eat together, you do aarti together. It's like you do everything together. It's cute," Alia said. " I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family. It has given me a totally new layer of life," she added.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor was seen in JugJugg Jeeyo and was praised for her performance. The movie is successfully running at the box office and has earned Rs 100 crores worldwide. Moreover, Neetu Kapoor is seen as the judge of the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the Netflix film Darlings, along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. She will also star in the much-awaited movie Brahmastra and is currently shooting for her Hollywood film 'Heart Of Stone'. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be directed by Karan Johar.