Alia Bhatt Pens A Sweet B'Day Note For Ayan Mukerji, Shares 'Brahmastra' BTS Pics | See Here

Ayan Mukerji's dream project 'Brahmastra' is all set to hit the theatres next month. The filmmaker dedicated 10 years of his life to create the epic world of Brahmastra. On Ayan's birthday, Brahmastra's producer Karan Johar and actress Alia Bhatt penned a sweet note and are all praise for him. In the post, Karan praised Ayan's dedication, commitment and hard work for his projects. Meanwhile, Alia shared some behind the scene picture with Ayan on Instagram and wished him a 'happy birthday'.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday! I love you so much. Love and light for life baby".

Sharing a picture with Ayan, Karan wrote, "Love is such a strong feeling and emotion… it can be divided and yet felt in abundance… I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as i do for my twins…."

He further added, "I know the decade( a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA … I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have … What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can’t predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory!"

"You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!!!!!", he wrote.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra's new song 'Deva Deva' was released a few days ago and is trending all over social media. Deva Deva is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Earlier, Ayan Mukerji shared some details about the song. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "DEVA DEVA. (Song out Tomorrow). A Song in which our protagonist Shiva finally unlocks his Powers. And in doing this, he fills all the Fire around him with Divine Energy."

He added, "Like Lord Shiva sitting cross-legged in dhyaan… the first image of meditation in this entire Universe…A Song in which our hero Shiva achieves his Potential by understanding that to control the Fire outside, he needs to first… Feel the Fire Within!".