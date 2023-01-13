  • News
Alia Bhatt Or Vaani Kapoor, Which Actress Styled Magda Butrym Mini Dress Better?

Vaani Kapoor recently styled a red floral dress by designer Magda Butrym which was earlier worn by Alia Bhatt during an event. Take a look:

By Swati Singh
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 06:44 PM IST
Minute Read
(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

It appears that prints are in charge of the fashion world. B-town divas Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor have demonstrated that pairing items with different patterns and designs into one ensemble is elegant and attractive by styling the same rosy-printed dress in their own unique ways.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt never fails to impress the fashion police with her unique dressing sense. Earlier, in 2022, Alia opted for a Magda Butrym red floral dress, which turned heads at Apoorva Mehta's star-studded birthday bash, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress uploaded photos of herself posing in an oversized jacket and a vivid red strapless dress. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr dressed the actress for the event and shared images of her on her Instagram account. The outfit Alia wore to the celebrity-studded event is from ace-designer Magda Butrym.

The red-coloured floral dress had bright red, pink, green, black and white hues and featured a fitted bustier, sweetheart neckline, bodycon silhouette hugging her svelte frame, and a mini skirt.

Vaani Kapoor

Though Vaani Kapoor opted for the same dress, she upgraded her look uniquely. The Shamshera actress kept her look blazer-free and teamed up with black stockings which looked phenomenal with thigh-high leather boots.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Related Reads
