Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Having A Baby While At The Peak Of Her Career; 'I Will Never Regret It...'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently busy embracing motherhood. The Raazi star and her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6, 2022 and since then the duo have been sharing their parenting duties. However, the 29-year-old actress recently opened up about her life decisions as she reflected upon 2022.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Alia said that she will never regret her decision of having daughter Raha Kapoor during the peak of her career in Bollywood. "There is no right or wrong in life. What works for me might not work for someone else. I have always been someone who listens to my heart. You can’t plan life," said the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.

Talking about life, Alia went on to state, "Life plans itself and you just have to follow that path. Whether it’s films or anything else, I always let my heart decide. Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it."

"I don’t care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It’s a natural instinct. It’s the best decision that I have ever made. I have never been happier or more fulfilled," said Bhatt.

Alia further stressed upon motherhood ans said that every moment is more meaningful as a mother. She further noted, "If you work hard, are a good actor and if people want to work with you, aapke paas kaam aayega. And if work doesn’t come to you, then so be it. Maybe it’s not your time. I am not someone who stresses too much about it. I value my work a lot, but I also value my life beyond it, and I want to strike a balance between the two. Dil mein jo aata hai woh karo (Do as your heart pleases)."

For an uninitiated, Alia celebrated the New Year with Ranbir Kapoor and some of their close friends. She shared a series of pictures from the party and captioned it, "happy new new bringing in 2023 with the fullest heart .. comfiest pjs .. yummiest Chinese and loveliest people!!! chalo chalo readddyyy for the new year."