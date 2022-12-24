Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Workout Experience Post Pregnancy; Shares Glimpse From Aerial Yoga Session

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is currently busy embracing motherhood as she welcomed her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor on November 6, 2022. Now, after a month of giving birth to Raha, the Raazi actress is leaving no stones unturned to get back into shape.

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt headed to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from her aerial yoga session. Along with this, she penned a long message in which she shared her workout experience post-pregnancy. Giving credits to her yoga teacher Anushka, Alia wrote, "One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today."

She further noted, "To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go)."

"Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise," read her note.

Alia Bhatt and Rabir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6, 2022. The Gully Boy actress shared the news on Instagram with an adorable post and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is (red heart emoji)."