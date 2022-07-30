Alia Bhatt Makes Heads Turn In Embellished Black Kurta | See Pics

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Darlings'. Moreover, this is also Alia's first film as a producer. The actress impressed the audience with her comedic yet dark role as seen in Darlings' trailer. But Alia also made heads turn with her style statement during Darlings' promotions. She has shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram in different and stunning outfits.

Alia looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black traditional suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia wore a stunning black suit with golden embroidery. She kept her makeup look simple and just wore a bindi to add a traditional touch. She completed her look with a pair of jhumkaas.

Earlier, she added Ranbir Kapoor's jacket to her wardrobe. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "while the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

In another look, Alia made a style statement with the classic blue denim jeans and white shirt. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "just another day … lounging around and promoting darlings - hope you’re having a nice day .. bye".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia earlier wore a yellow pantsuit and looked gorgeous in it. She wrote, "main pose karti hoon .. aap darlings ka trailer dekho".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Darlings is produced by Alia's own production house 'Eternal Sunshine Production'. Sharing the trailer, Alia wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Talking about her first film as a producer, Alia said in a statement, "It's my first film as a producer and that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy with how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over. I couldn't have asked for a better feature film debut—working with a pool of versatile and talented actors has been an absolute pleasure."

Darlings also star Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma. The dark comedy is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Production and written and directed by Jasmeet K Reen. Darlings will stream on Netflix from August 5, 2022.