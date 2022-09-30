Alia Bhatt Launches Maternity Wear Line | See Post

Alia Bhatt has had a blockbuster year in 2022. The actor, who starred in four back-to-back hit films including the recently released ‘Brahmastra’, has now launched another clothing line, this time for maternity wear.

Taking to her social media account, Alia shared a post to announce her new venture. She also added that she will be giving a sneak peek into her line tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The ‘Darlings’ star wrote, “Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids. Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity-wear. I don't think anyone will ask why :) But let me tell you anyway,” read Alia’s post.

She further added, “It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful.” “Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?” the star added.

“So I started making my personal style more bump-friendly. I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn't have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any 'airport looks'. What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection. And I can't wait to give you a sneak-peek tomorrow!”

Alia Bhatt married long -time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. In June, the actor took to her Instagram account to share the news about her pregnancy. The duo recently starred together for the first time in a film, ‘Brahmastra’. The film became a big box-office success.