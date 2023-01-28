Alia Bhatt, Kapil Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Visit Shah Rukh Khan's House Mannat On 'Pathaan's Success: Report

Pathaan has proven to be a tornado that may have outperformed all predictions. The movie has surpassed Rs 300 crores mark on Day 3 at the global Box Office and it still continues to impress the audience across the world. After four years, SRK finally made his screen debut, and according to his fans and followers, the wait was well worth it.

Not just the audience, several of his industry friends took to the social media to applaud his performance in Pathaan. Now, according to a report by Pinkvilla, celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kapil Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went to his house, Mannat, and congratulated him for the success of Pathaan.

The superstar is overwhelmed by all the affection that is being shown to him. In the upcoming days, other famous people are anticipated to pay him a visit, according to a report.

On Saturday morning, SRK headed to his social media space and dropped a cryptic yet highly philosophical tweet this morning. He wrote, "Gattaca movie "I never saved anything for the swim back" I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things."

According to a recent data, Pathaan has earned Rs 313 at the worldwide Box Office in just 3 days, thereby becoming the fastest Hindi movie to breach Rs 300 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday, "‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 313 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 3 DAYS… #Pathaan is the FASTEST #Hindi film to breach ₹ 300 cr mark [GROSS] in *3 days*… WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *3 days*… #India: ₹ 201 cr #Overseas: ₹ 112 cr Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 313 cr."