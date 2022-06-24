Alia Bhatt Is Ranbir Kapoor's 'Daal Chawal With Tadka' For The Rest Of His Life

Ranbir Kapoor, who married Alia Bhatt in April this year, revealed that Alia is his 'Daal Chawal' with Tadka for the rest of his life. Ranbir and Alia promised forever to each other on April 14 this year. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Vastu. Ranbir, who will be seen in 'Shamshera' next opened up about his married life during the media interaction of his film's trailer. The actor said that he could not have asked for a ‘better life partner’ than Alia.

After dating for a long period of time, the couple got married in the presence of their close friends and family. Talking about his married life. Ranbir, during the event, said, “Besides films, this year has been big for me due to my wedding. It’s a beautiful thing in my life."

The actor then referred to his iconic dialogue from his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and said, “I used to say, in my movies, that ‘Shaadi is daal chawal for 50 saal till you die. Life mein thoda bahut tangdi kabab, kheema pao, hakka noodle hona chahiye.’ But boss, zindagi ke tajurbe ke baad, daal chawal hi best hai. Mere life mein jo Alia hai, wo daal chawal with tadka hai, achaar hai, kaanda hai, sab kuch hai. So I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in my life."

With this, fans are excited to see how Ranbir's wife Alia reacts to his statement.

Meanwhile, on Ranbir's work front, the actor's upcoming film Shamshera's trailer was unveiled on Friday. The film is based on the pre-independent India, with Sanjay playing the role of a jailor.

Apart from that, Ranbir will also make his appearance in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjun. The movie is set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022. Also, Ranbir will feature in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.