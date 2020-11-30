It is reported that Alia Bhatt has bought the apartment on the fifth floor, whereas, Ranbir Kapoor's apartment is on the seventh floor, check deets.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Alia Bhatt has now become boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's neighbour and she surely is on the cloud nine as she bought a new apartment at the Pali Hill area in Mumbai’s Bandra. The Pinkvilla report suggests that the Kalank actress has bought an apartment measuring 2460 sq ft in the Vastu Pali Hill building where Ranbir already has his bachelor's pad.

It is reported that Alia has bought the apartment on the fifth floor, whereas, Ranbir's apartment is on the seventh floor. The report further added that Alia bought the house at a whopping amount of Rs 32 crore and designer Gauri Khan is going to do the interiors of her new apartment.

Currently, Alia is living with her sister Shaheen Bhatt in Juhu that she bought recently at the price of Rs 13.11 crore and it measures 2300 sq ft.

The Pali Hill building is pretty close to Ranbir's family house Krishna Raj bungalow. Alia Bhatt is already owning two houses, one is in Juhu and another one in Covent Garden in London.

It seems like Alia is making a big step as she is moving out from her Juhu house and will be leaving the apartment she shared with her sister Shaheen.

Recently, Alia was seen spending a lot of time with Ranbir's family in this lockdown and after Rishi Kapoor passed away she is seen most of the time with the Kapoor clan.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will soon be seen in the film Bhramastra, the film is directed by Ayan and is produced by Karan Johar. It is also reported that the actress has also turned a young entrepreneur as she launched her own kidswear brand named Ed-a-Mamma. The brand offers apparel for the kids in the age group of 2-14 years.

