Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt always gives a treat to her fans by sharing some gorgeous photos on social media. The actress is active on social media and her fans are not complaining as they love to know about Alia's personal and professional life. Now, Alia has some adorable selfies on Instagram, telling fans about her life from January to April.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "Jan - April ISL ( In Selfie Life )". As soon as Alia posted the selfie, people started pouring their love by commenting with heart and fire emoticons.

In the first picture, Alia can be seen sitting in the sunlight and looks beautiful in this sun-kissed selfie. Alia also shared a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan's letter, in which the superstar has praised Alia's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She shared a picture from the sets of Brahmastra. In the last picture, Alia can be seen chilling in the pool.



On April 14, 2022, Alia got married to Ranbir Kapoor in a private ceremony. She shared her wedding pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. It will release in theatres on September 9, 2022. She will also star in Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa. She is currently shooting for her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will star Ranveer Singh as well, and it will release on February 10, 2023. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

