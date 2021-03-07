Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the film, she will play the role of Gangubai, the film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt has proved time and again that she is the style diva of Bollywood. From carrying the pastel colour ethnic attire to catching up on the latest outfit trend, she never fails to miss it. Now, the actress has shared a picture on Instagram and with that, she is giving some major street style fashion goals and we are all for it.

On Sunday afternoon, Alia Bhatt shared a picture on the photo-sharing platform. In the sunkissed photo, she was seen giving all the aesthetic expression for her Instagram feed. Alia was carrying a blue tie-dye T-shirt and blue denim shorts, and she paired it with the small gold danglers and tied a hair bun. She kept her look subtle yet minimal and was looking gorgeous in it. She captioned her post as "Fruity" and added a watermelon emoticon to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

As soon as she shared the photo, her friends from the film fraternity couldn't resist commenting on it. Actress Katrina Kaif also dropped a comment and wrote, "True" with a heart-faced emoji.

One of the users wrote, "you look like blueberry.."

Another user wrote, "Wow so beautiful watermelon.."

Yet another wrote, "Flawless."

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. In the film, she will be seen opposite her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, she shared a few BTS pictures from the shoot of her upcoming film. She added a caption to it, that read, "it’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

She will also be seen in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the film, she will play the role of Gangubai, the film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated to be out on July 30, 2021.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma